Vista Shadow Mountain management says water bill will be paid: 'No one has to worry'

The residents of Vista Shadow Mountain need not worry, the apartment complex's management says, for the outstanding water bill the city demands will be paid.

Renters at the complex near 61st Street and Memorial Drive received water cutoff notices from the city early this week stating that their management owed upward of $100,000 in past due bills.

Some residents who went to the complex office found it empty, but management says that was due to a Jewish holiday.

Isaac Perlmutter, a New York-based managing member of P Vista Shadow Mountain LLC, which has owned the majority of the property since January, said he is Jewish and celebrates the religious holidays; therefore, he grants his employees paid time off on the same dates.

Monday and Tuesday fell within Shavuot, which was celebrated Sunday evening through Tuesday evening to mark the revelation of the Torah.

BMGA Properties staff notified residents beforehand that they would be absent those days, and they have since returned to their posts and are "more than happy to explain to (residents) what's going on," a site manager who wished to remain unidentified said.