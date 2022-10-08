Visit to Denver leaves local leaders pondering what Tulsa's future might hold

DENVER — The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s annual Intercity Visit is designed to get people thinking. And this year’s three-day trip to Denver did just that — just ask the mayor.

“These are, every time we do these, I think, the best couple of days of the whole year for us as a community because we get out of our daily kind of weeds that we are down in our day-to-day jobs and can go to a place and think about how to make our community better,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at the conclusion of the trip Wednesday.

Bynum said one of the things he took away from the trip is that Denver, for all its successes over the last several decades, continues to look for ways to improve and grow. Tulsa has had a similar string of successes fueled by the same can-do spirit one finds in the Mile High City, he said.

“The key for us, though, is that we cannot lose the momentum that we have,” Bynum said. “If we keep up what we have been doing for the last decade, we will have the same kind of successes that they have had. I am 100% confident of that, but we cannot let up.”

Bynum said he’s already begun speaking with the Chamber about what other large, visionary projects might be on the horizon for the city — projects that could potentially go to the voters in a future capital improvements package.

“We are in this moment in Tulsa now where we have largely achieved a lot of the things that people have been talking about for 50 years,” Bynum said. “… This current generation of Tulsans needs to be thinking about what the next big things are that we can focus on achieving.”

On the first day of the Intercity Visit, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told the 100 or so attendees that his city’s most recent turning point came during the energy crisis of the late 1970s and early 1980s, when its predominant industries of oil and gas took a beating.

That forced the city to diversify its workforce to include aerospace, biosciences and other industries. But nothing has been more important to the city’s resurgence than the opening of Denver International Airport in 1995.

“That airport was built for 15 million passengers,” Hancock said. “Today it is the third-busiest airport in the world. We will serve (more than) 74 million passengers this year.”

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said Denver has been on the organization’s radar for several years because of how well it has ranked in new job creation and attracting young, talented workers.

He said he was especially impressed by the public-private partnerships that have helped spur the city’s growth. For example, Denver’s decision to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to refurbish Union Station has led to $8 billion in private investment around the historic train station, Neal said.

“As we look ahead for the next big projects for Tulsa, if we can find a few of those that would generate that type of return or anywhere near that kind of return … from a public-private partnership perspective, that would be extraordinary for our community,” Neal said.

The Intercity Visit began last Monday night with a dinner at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the National Football League’s Denver Broncos. The following day was packed with presentations and panel discussions on everything from visionary leadership to attracting businesses and an educated workforce. Wednesday’s half-day agenda was highlighted by a panel discussion on Denver’s approach to addressing homelessness.

City Councilor Jayme Fowler said he was impressed by what he heard.

“My biggest takeaway from Denver was the deep integration of police department and mental health responders,” he said. “In addition, having a ‘behavioral health solutions center’ for assessment just seems like something we could implement.”

Lauren Brookey, assistant vice president for advancement for OU-Tulsa, said the Intercity Visit always inspires her to work even harder to move the city forward.

“I came away from Denver impressed by how they seem to double down on what they do right,” Brookey said. “Their art program is similar to Tulsa’s but they make municipal art a tourist attraction. Transit there is holistic with planes, trains and buses, and (is) accessible. … The resources the citizens provide by taxing themselves to achieve the quality of life they desire is very impressive, and it shows.”