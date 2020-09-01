Virus spike that closed Stillwater schools prompts state push for precautions, but no mandates

When asked, Hofmeister said one-third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks, which she believes is “not acceptable.” But she said practices and policies within schools can only go so far if COVID-19 is spreading rapidly within a community.

She offered Enid Public Schools as an example, saying the district has 600 individuals in quarantine despite a mask requirement in schools.

“It is clear those following the data and working with local health officials are coming to that conclusion and adding policies," Hofmeister said. “It’s up to the community … we have to be vigilant to reduce the spread 24/7.”

After the press conference, Moore said he’s unsure when students in Stillwater can return to their classrooms because the local surge in cases from 10-12 new ones per day to the current rate of 40-something new cases per day shows no signs of slowing.

Stillwater Public Schools was open for in-person classes only two days before having to send students home to do distance learning over computers.