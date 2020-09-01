Virus spike that closed Stillwater schools prompts state push for precautions, but no mandates

STILLWATER — Gov. Kevin Stitt came to Stillwater on Tuesday to urge residents to take precautions to reverse a local spike in COVID-19 cases that shuttered local schools after only two days.
“Students learn best when they’re in their classrooms, face-to-face with their teachers,“ Stitt said. “We all have a part to do: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.”
Stitt acknowledged that communities in Oklahoma that have instituted face mask mandates have succeeded in keeping numbers of new cases down.
But despite a White House recommendation for a statewide mask mandate based on Oklahoma’s ongoing circumstances, the governor reiterated he “does not believe” in the appropriateness of such a measure and will leave mandatory restrictions up to the judgment of local officials.
Neither Stitt, Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett, interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye nor interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor had any specific local case data to present for the city of Stillwater or Payne County.
As of Tuesday, state health officials reported 8,601 active cases and 809 deaths to date in Oklahoma.
Payne County is now considered by the state to be in the moderate or second-highest risk phase, meaning many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely.
To date, Stillwater has had 952 of Payne County’s 1,196 cases and three of its five deaths.
Stitt says officials plan similar future updates from any counties that move from yellow to orange on the state's COVID-19 alert map.
"Where we see an uptick, we certainly want to jump on that," the governor said.
In her remarks, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called attention to the local leadership of Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Mark Moore, who attended Tuesday’s news conference as a spectator.
She said 75% of Oklahoma’s public schools had reopened with full-time, in-person instruction offered for students, but at least 110 districts have already experienced disruptions and quarantines because of positive cases among staffers and students in their schools.
When asked, Hofmeister said one-third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks, which she believes is “not acceptable.” But she said practices and policies within schools can only go so far if COVID-19 is spreading rapidly within a community.
She offered Enid Public Schools as an example, saying the district has 600 individuals in quarantine despite a mask requirement in schools.
“It is clear those following the data and working with local health officials are coming to that conclusion and adding policies," Hofmeister said. “It’s up to the community … we have to be vigilant to reduce the spread 24/7.”
After the press conference, Moore said he’s unsure when students in Stillwater can return to their classrooms because the local surge in cases from 10-12 new ones per day to the current rate of 40-something new cases per day shows no signs of slowing.
Stillwater Public Schools was open for in-person classes only two days before having to send students home to do distance learning over computers.
“How do we scale back?” Moore said. “We certainly want to be united in (saying) ‘wear your mask, watch your space and wash your hands.’ We’re open to any way that could get that conveyed throughout the community. We have so many people who have already been doing that, but we do have some gaps in this community.”
In his remarks Tuesday, Frye noted Oklahoma State University has already tested all students living in residence halls and its football team, and is beginning randomized testing among the general student population now to try to identify new cases early.
As OSU students returned for the start of the new academic year, an entire sorority house was placed in quarantine and isolation after 23 tested positive for COVID-19.
A week later, the city of Stillwater announced new restrictions for bars after videos posted to social media showed large crowds on the Strip near Oklahoma State University’s campus.
Video: Gov. Stitt asks Oklahomans to wear a mask
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
Twitter: @AndreaEger
