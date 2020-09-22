Virtual tour to showcase three of Tulsa's favorite Art Deco landmarks

Part of a series comparing and contrasting some of the city’s favorite Art Deco landmarks, this week’s Tulsa Foundation for Architecture virtual tour will showcase three historic buildings that all started out as a headquarters for a utility company.
The old Southwestern Bell Building at 424 S. Detroit Ave. started with just two floors in 1924 to house switchboard operations. The company added four more stories in 1930, with the upper floors adopting a ZigZag Art Deco style that complemented the lower part’s neo-Gothic architecture.
First Baptist Church bought the building and dismantled the roof’s old microwave tower in 2015, but the exterior has otherwise remained mostly unchanged.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s old headquarters, also formerly known as the Transok building at 2 W. Sixth St., helped popularize the Art Deco style when it was built in 1929. Local developer Stuart Price converted the historic building into lofts in 2016 while restoring the exterior to near-original condition.
Likewise, the old Oklahoma Natural Gas building at 624 S. Boston Ave. underwent extensive renovations in recent years while preserving the original Art Deco design, dating to 1928.
The first tour will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a second one at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Both will have tour guides appearing live from the three buildings while participants watch online. Tickets costs $10 each at tulsaarchitecture.org.
