A post that has been widely shared on Facebook recently claims that media have failed to report that a young Black man killed a woman in an assault on an elderly white couple.

From the text of the post: "Tyrone was arrested yesterday. I supposed that if Mr. Strait had shot Tyrone, the whole country would know about the story."

The truth: Tyrone Woodfork's arrest in the assault on Bob and Nancy Strait took place eight years ago and was covered by Tulsa World, local broadcast media as well as at least one cable TV news outlet.

Woodfork was convicted in May 2014 for the rape and murder of Nancy Strait. He has been serving multiple life-sentences and is currently in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody at a facility in Lawton.

Tulsa World archives

From March 2012: 85-year-old woman beaten in robbery dies, arrest made

From May 2014: Daughter of Tulsa couple who died after 2012 home invasion testifies as trial starts

From 2016: Court upholds life sentence for Tulsa County killer Tyrone Woodfork

Gallery: Tulsa area pets in need of homes