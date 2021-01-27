Vinita police chief says school threats earlier this week were hoax

VINITA — An active shooter threat to the Vinita High School was believed a hoax, said Vinita Police Chief Joey Babcock on Wednesday.

“There was no gun, no one was injured, and no one is in custody,” Babcock said.

Babcock said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI. The threat could have possibly been made from someone out-of-state, he said.

In addition to the school threat there was a bomb threat to one of the community’s businesses, he said.

“We don’t know if the two (incidences) are connected,” Babcock said.

A person was briefly detained but law enforcement said the person is not a “person of interest” in the hoax, Babcock said.

Babcock told the Vinita Daily Journal that Monday’s threat to shoot up Vinita High School may have been nothing more then a sick phone prank made from out of the state, and possibly from a foreign country.

“The FBI will take over the investigation, but at this time we’re almost positive that there was no credible threat to students and the community. The suspects are from out of the state, or out of the country,” Babcock told the paper.