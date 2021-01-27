Vinita police chief says school threat earlier this week was hoax

VINITA — An active shooter threat to the Vinita High School was believed a hoax, said Vinita Police Chief Joey Babcock on Wednesday.
“There was no gun, no one was injured, and no one is in custody,” Babcock said.
Babcock said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI. The threat could have possibly been made from someone out-of-state, he said.
In addition to the school threat there was a bomb threat to one of the community’s businesses, he said.
“We don’t know if the two (incidences) are connected,” Babcock said.
A person was briefly detained but law enforcement said the person is not a “person of interest” in the hoax, Babcock said.
Babcock told the Vinita Daily Journal that Monday’s threat to shoot up Vinita High School may have been nothing more than a sick phone prank made from out of state, and possibly from a foreign country.
“The FBI will take over the investigation, but at this time we’re almost positive that there was no credible threat to students and the community. The suspects are from out of the state, or out of the country,” Babcock told the paper.
He said a student who was detained at home early in the response as a person of interest was not involved.
“When you’re dealing with a threat to kids at school, you have to respond. Officers came from everywhere and just flooded this town. We appreciate all of the agencies that responded and the outpouring of support and the positive comments from the community. We had agencies here that we’ve never even seen. Everybody had the same goal to protect our kids and protect the public,” Babcock told the paper.
He said a threat about pipe bombs being at the downtown McDonald's also turned out to be bogus.
A Tulsa police bomb dog was brought in and cleared the restaurant.
Babcock said that the caller making the threats kept calling police dispatch throughout the ordeal, saying that he could see officers and firefighters from his position.