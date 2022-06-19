Vietnam veterans from across the country find camaraderie, healing, at Tulsa reunion

For American troops in Vietnam, knowing your friend from your foe often was no easy thing.

But where Sam Rice and his unit were located, they never had to worry about it.

“We loved working in the mountains, because everybody was the enemy,” he said.

“That made it simpler. You didn’t have to stop and think.”

These days, Rice, who was awarded three Bronze Stars for valor, prefers focusing more on his friends than his foes, though.

That’s what he was doing during a visit last week to Tulsa, where he joined other Vietnam veterans for the 26th reunion of the Hill 4-11 Association.

The event, which drew 85 veterans from all over the country, many of them bringing family, wrapped up on Saturday with a memorial service and wreath-laying at Veterans Park, followed by a banquet in the evening.

Hill 4-11 Association members include veterans who served with or in support of the Army’s 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment during the Vietnam War.

The battalion, which was in Vietnam from December 1967 to October 1971, lost almost 300 men during that time and had one of the highest casualty rates of any unit.

Rice, from Toulon, Illinois, said the group’s name, Hill 4-11, is taken from the site of a firebase the unit established and operated near Quang Ngai City, South Vietnam, an area that had a heavy enemy presence.

“We had four companies, and they rotated off and on the hill,” said Rice, who was there in 1969. “So one company would be on the hill to rest and recuperate while the other three were out patrolling and running ambushes on the trails.”

The units on patrol were in constant danger.

Tommy Thompson, a veteran from Bristow who served as the reunion host, had barely set foot in Vietnam when he was cut down in an ambush.

“It was seven days after I arrived in the field,” he said, adding that he was evacuated with shrapnel wounds all over his body.

“They ended up removing what was left of my spleen,” he said.

Although his time was brief, the 21-year-old private first class absorbed enough war to last a lifetime.

Just four days before he was knocked out of action he saw three soldiers from his company killed in front of him.

Four more died in the ambush in which he was wounded.

Thompson knows the names of those seven fallen soldiers by heart, he said.

“Every night before I go to sleep, I say them aloud,” he said.

‘Buried every memory’Rice, who achieved the rank of sergeant, lost his share of comrades, as well.

After he got home, he wanted nothing to do with the war, he said.

He’d had a camera with him in Vietnam, he said, and had taken random photos of unit life.

“My mom saved every one and put them in a shoebox,” he said. “But it was probably 10 years before I finally opened it.”

“I just didn’t want to relive it again,” Rice added. “I was done.”

The 4-11 reunions have helped the veterans process the terrible things they saw and find solace in reconnecting with comrades.

The first reunion was held in 1984. It was held annually for a while before moving to every other year.

It’s been in different cities, and this was the first time in Tulsa. It was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson said he discovered the group about 10 years ago.

“When I got discharged, I buried every memory,” he said. “And 10 years ago it just start eating at me. So I started getting on the internet, googling this and that.”

Thompson, who was recently married when he was drafted in 1969, soon discovered the 4-11 association. He’s since attended every reunion.

“Our numbers are dwindling, but those who can keep coming,” he said.

The friendships that were forged in war have stood the test of time.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Thompson said.

Rice added, “It’s like we can be talking and one guy stops, and the other guy can just carry on like it was the same sentence.”

