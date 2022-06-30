Vietnam veteran gets ride in plane his father was flight engineer on during WWII

The Experimental Aircraft Association is working to preserve the legacy of veterans and military aircraft by offering flights in its North American B-25 Mitchell medium bomber through Monday at Tulsa Tech's Riverside Campus.

The B-25 is best known for its usage in the Doolittle Raid, the first airstrike on Japan after that nation bombed Pearl Harbor during World War II. A team of 16 bombers, led by aviator James Doolittle, participated in an air raid on Tokyo and other military installations in Japan in April 1942.

On Thursday, Bhrent Waddell, a Vietnam veteran and member of Tulsa’s Experimental Aircraft Association chapter, caught an early flight on the bomber, dubbed the Berlin Express. The 10 minutes he spent flying over Tulsa marked the fulfillment of a dream he had held onto for decades.

Waddell’s first time flying was in January 1970. He spent four years transporting cargo in a C-141 Starlifter.

Despite being in a combat zone, he never felt threatened, he said. For him, aviation was always fun and challenging — whether he was serving his country or flying recreationally.

He got that outlook from his father, a “farm boy” from Texas who served as a flight engineer on a B-25. His dad worked on planes in Greenland, the Aleutian Islands and Florida during World War II.

It was thanks to pilot Mike Hastings and other members of the Experimental Aircraft Association that Waddell’s dream of flying in the type of plane in which his dad served came true.

“I’ve never been in the right place at the right time to do it,” Waddell said. “This is a good find for me.”

Hastings said the plane is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is traveling across the U.S. so people can fly in the plane and learn about its history. He estimates that only 40 B-25 planes are still in use and that an additional 15 sit in museums.

Although the displayed aircraft are important in educating people about World War II, Hastings said there is nothing like sitting in the eight-passenger plane when it ascends. Seeing how it operates and hearing from pilots about its place in history makes the education more engaging, he said.

The “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” also allows veterans to open up to their families about their service, Hastings said.

Often veterans don’t care to speak about their experiences, as doing so causes them to revisit trauma. Hastings said seeing the B-25 and being able to sit in its passenger seats results in “rare and special” moments that are at the core of what the Experimental Aircraft Association does.

“They see something in us. They talk to us, and they share their stories, and we hear from family members that they have never heard of these things,” Hastings said. “It’s an incredible thing to have a family member that brought a veteran out, and … they get to hear about the history of their family and what these things were about.

“We are kind of the key or the ambassador.”

Flights cost $400 for individuals who are not EAA members and $360 for members. They are free for veterans when space is available. The profits go toward maintaining the aircraft.

Hastings said he hopes the event doesn’t become a “limited-time offer.” Without support, stricter flight regulations and less fuel availability could prevent the B-25 from being maintained and flown, he said.

“(Support) helps keep the plane flying. Otherwise, it would be behind ropes in a museum,” Hastings said.

Flights can be booked on the EAA’s website at www.eaa.org.

