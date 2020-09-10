Video showing shootings of Tulsa Police officers will be made public Monday, judge rules

A Tulsa County judge on Thursday ordered video footage showing the shootings of two Tulsa Police officers, one of whom died, to be made publicly available as of Monday.

But the judge said his decision — rooted in law favoring the public's right to know — should not be read as approval, passive or otherwise, of David Anthony Ware's defense to first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

"I simply find that the release of the video should be immediate," District Judge William Musseman said. He added that after watching the videos this week, he determined making them public will not materially impact either the state's prosecution of Ware or his co-defendant, Matthew Hall.

But Musseman notably did not make specific orders or recommendations to redact any portions of the videos. His decision means a July order from Special Judge David Guten, which another judge upheld during a Sept. 2 preliminary hearing, will expire effective 9 a.m. Monday.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray argued during a Tuesday court appearance that the videos are "graphic and disturbing," and that they could impact a potential jury's ability to hear the case fairly.