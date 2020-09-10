Video showing shootings of Tulsa Police officers will be made public Monday, judge rules

A Tulsa County judge on Thursday ordered video footage showing the shootings of two Tulsa Police officers, one of whom died, to be made publicly available as of Monday.
But the judge said his decision — rooted in law favoring the public's right to know — should not be read as approval, passive or otherwise, of David Anthony Ware's defense to first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
"I simply find that the release of the video should be immediate," District Judge William Musseman said. He added that after watching the videos this week, he determined making them public will not materially impact either the state's prosecution of Ware or his co-defendant, Matthew Hall.
But Musseman notably did not make specific orders or recommendations to redact any portions of the videos. His decision means a July order from Special Judge David Guten, which another judge upheld during a Sept. 2 preliminary hearing, will expire effective 9 a.m. Monday.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray argued during a Tuesday court appearance that the videos are "graphic and disturbing," and that they could impact a potential jury's ability to hear the case fairly.
But defense attorney Kevin Adams countered the full, unredacted videos will show the truth of what occurred and refute what he's described as falsehoods told about Ware in police reports and in public comments from authorities.
"If the state has those concerns (about graphic footage,) it's not the court's lane," Musseman said, telling the audience he will not try to impose rules on how either side handles the case. The City of Tulsa will, therefore, be able to redact portions of the footage before it becomes publicly available.
"Even though there's great weight attached to this decision ... the legal exercise (of the Open Records Act) is straightforward," Musseman said.
This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.
July gallery: Memorial service for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson
