Victims of Tulsa mass shooting identified in breaking news update from Saint Francis

Mayor G.T. Bynum and officials from Saint Francis Health System and Tulsa Police Department are holding a press briefing Thursday morning to provide more details on the shooting that left four innocent people dead.

The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green and William Love.

The shooter, who police say killed himself, was identified as Michael Louis, a patient of Phillips' who had recently been treated for back pain following surgery.

Franklin said Louis' wife confirmed with police that he blamed Phillips for his ongoing pain issues after being discharged May 24 following his surgery.

According to investigators, Louis purchased an AR-15-style rifle the day of the shooting from a local retailer, Franklin said. Louis purchased the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol used in the shootings on May 29 from an area pawn shop.

