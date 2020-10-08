Victim identified in Tulsa's 63rd homicide of 2020, suspect at large

Tulsa police have identified the man killed in a north Tulsa shooting Tuesday afternoon as Tully Clark, 44.

Lt. Brandon Watkins said Clark and another man were shot about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Norwood Avenue, near Pine Street and Sheridan Road.

Watkins said the shooting appeared to be an escalation of an ongoing dispute between neighbors but that the unidentified shooter, who reportedly fled on foot and eluded a police search Tuesday, didn’t live at either of the households involved. Watkins said preliminary information shows the shooter stepped in with unnecessary lethal force.

Clark and another man were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and Clark later died. Watkins said the shooter is believed to be armed and dangerous, but detectives had not released a specific description by Wednesday.

Clark’s killing was Tulsa’s 63rd homicide of 2020, one more than in all of 2019. Two more people were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Tecumseh Street before Clark’s identity was released, bringing the city’s count to 65.

