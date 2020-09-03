 Skip to main content
Victim identified in suspected drowning at Keystone lake; investigation ongoing
Victim identified in suspected drowning at Keystone lake; investigation ongoing

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a Tulsa man found dead in Keystone Lake on Aug. 28. 

Shawn Mikel Welch, 20, was reportedly found in about a foot of water near a boat ramp at Walnut Creek State Park along the lake's north shore near Prue. 

Troopers initially labeled Welch's death a "drowning incident" in a report, but the incident reportedly remains under investigation as of Thursday. 

Welch reportedly wasn't wearing a life jacket, and troopers measured the water's temperature at 90 degrees when Welch's body was found. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

