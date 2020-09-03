Victim identified in suspected drowning at Keystone lake; investigation ongoing

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a Tulsa man found dead in Keystone Lake on Aug. 28.
Shawn Mikel Welch, 20, was reportedly found in about a foot of water near a boat ramp at Walnut Creek State Park along the lake's north shore near Prue.
Troopers initially labeled Welch's death a "drowning incident" in a report, but the incident reportedly remains under investigation as of Thursday.
Welch reportedly wasn't wearing a life jacket, and troopers measured the water's temperature at 90 degrees when Welch's body was found.
