Victim identified in Saturday fatal shooting

Tulsa police have identified the victim of a Saturday night fatal shooting at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Riverside Drive.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call at 1050 E. 61st St. around 10:30 p.m., where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. While there, they were told of a second person in the apartment who died of gunshot wounds. 

The man who died of gunshot wounds was identified Monday in a new release as Eric Graves, 30. Police said Graves' family has been notified.

Police said they are investigating Graves' death as Tulsa's ninth homicide of 2021.

