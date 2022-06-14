VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony commemorating Flag Day, disposing of flags in ‘dignified way’

Smoke from thousands of burned U.S. flags filled the air in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday morning as dozens of veterans and Boy Scouts honored Flag Day with a flag retirement ceremony.

The Tulsa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 hosted the annual ceremony in partnership with the Marine Corps League and Boy Scout Troop 2222. This year, the VFW post collected more than 3,000 worn and unserviceable flags from across Oklahoma.

VFW Post 577 is one of the only permanent flag retirement facilities in the state.

The U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states that when a flag is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a “dignified way,” preferably by burning.

During the ceremony, VFW Post 577 Past Commander Josh Starks guided Boy Scout Aidan Lakey toward the funeral pyre. Each of them had a flag in his arms, then carefully tossed it into the fire before saluting it.

Lakey and a handful of other Boy Scouts received a patch for their uniforms symbolizing community service at the ceremony.

Occasionally, a veteran approached the fire with a flag in hand and rang the large bell adjacent to the fire pit to dedicate the retired flag to someone.

The flags ranged in size, and some required a dozen people to carry them to the fire, holding up each section of them to ensure that they didn’t touch the ground. The large flags were visibly tattered on the ends, signifying that their lives had concluded.

“We treat each flag as though it’s a service member,” Stark said. “When it reaches the end of its life, we go ahead and pay its honors of the service it’s given on the pole. It represents our great nation that we love and that we served overseas to protect.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.