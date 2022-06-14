VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony commemorating Flag Day, disposing flags in ‘dignified way’

Smoke from thousands of burned U.S. flags filled the air in downtown Tulsa Tuesday morning as dozens of veterans and Boy Scouts honored Flag Day with a flag retirement ceremony.

The Tulsa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 hosted the annual ceremony in partnership with the Marine Corps League and Boy Scout Troop 2222. This year, VFW Post 577 collected over 3,000 worn and unserviceable flags from across Oklahoma.

VFW Post 577 is one of the only permanent flag retirement facilities in the state. Josh Starks, VFW Post 577 Past Commander, said each flag is cremated when it reaches the end of its serviceability.

U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states when the flag is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a “dignified way,” preferably by burning.

During the ceremony, Starks guided Boy Scout Aidan Lakey toward the funeral pyre. The pair each had a flag nuzzled in their arms, then carefully tossed them in the fire before saluting it.

Lakey and a handful of other Boy Scouts received a patch for their uniform at the ceremony symbolizing community service.

Occasionally, a veteran approached the fire with a flag in hand and rang the large bell adjacent to the pit to dedicate the retired flag to someone.

The flags ranged in size and some required a dozen people to carry the flag to the fire, holding up each section of it ensuring it didn’t touch the ground. The large flags were visibly tattered on the ends signifying its life had concluded.

“We treat each flag as though it’s a service member,” Stark said. “When it reaches the end of its life, we go ahead and pay its honors of the service it’s given on the pole. It represents our great nation that we love and that we served overseas to protect.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.