Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community

A veterinarian who worked across the country, including in Tulsa, was killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle collision in North Dakota.
Eric Jayne, medical director and veterinarian at the Humane Society of Tulsa and many animal health and rescue organizations, died after a tractor-trailer rig rear-ended his vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Friday. He was with his fiancée, Sally Cooper Smith, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to her Facebook post.
"To say I am devastated sounds trite," Smith said. "I am torn apart. He was truly my love, my soulmate. We waited 43 years to be together and were planning the rest of our lives together."
Smith said she and Jayne were traveling to visit a friend when the collision occurred.
Jayne, of Des Moines, Iowa, worked for many veterinary organizations around the country, including in Tulsa and Arkansas.
In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tulsa called Jayne a mentor and friend in addition to the agency's veterinarian and medical director.
"Dr. Jayne was an integral part of the HST family," the Facebook post says. "His presence, guidance and amazing commitment led our team to affect the lives of so many animals and families in our community. Rest in Peace Dr. Jayne, we will miss you beyond words and our lives have been forever changed by having you a part of us."
The Humane Society of Tulsa canceled a July 9-11 Spay Tulsa clinic due to Jayne's death, according to the agency's Facebook page.
Many other organizations from Iowa all the way to Hawaii posted similar memorials about the impact Jayne had on the animal welfare world.
"He was a pioneer for spay/neuter and trap-neuter-return (TNR) for animals all over the country," the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said on Facebook. "His death is a great loss for the animal welfare world and the ARL, and we wish to express our deepest sympathy and sadness to his family."
Smith said the work will continue with Sovereign Nations Veterinary, a nonprofit founded by Jayne and Smith and dedicated to teaching Indigenous communities how to provide veterinary care to their communities.
"His impact was felt by many, and will continue to be," Smith said. "I am motivated to keep our nonprofit, Sovereign Nations Veterinary, fully running and contributing back to the indigenous communities we serve."
An online fundraiser has been set up in Jayne's honor to benefit Sovereign Nations Veterinary. The fundraiser can be found at gofund.me/704a9377.