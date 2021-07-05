Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community

A veterinarian who worked across the country, including in Tulsa, was killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle collision in North Dakota.

Eric Jayne, medical director and veterinarian at the Humane Society of Tulsa and many animal health and rescue organizations, died after a tractor-trailer rig rear-ended his vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Friday. He was with his fiancée, Sally Cooper Smith, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to her Facebook post.

"To say I am devastated sounds trite," Smith said. "I am torn apart. He was truly my love, my soulmate. We waited 43 years to be together and were planning the rest of our lives together."

Smith said she and Jayne were traveling to visit a friend when the collision occurred.

Jayne, of Des Moines, Iowa, worked for many veterinary organizations around the country, including in Tulsa and Arkansas.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tulsa called Jayne a mentor and friend in addition to the agency's veterinarian and medical director.