Veterans' stories sought for 'living' memorial to Purple Heart recipients

TAHLEQUAH — A memorial to military Purple Heart recipients has been officially dedicated, but the project is far from being considered complete.
Stories are still needed to go with it.
A project of Cherokee sculptor Troy Jackson and the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s Tahlequah chapter, the new Purple Heart Memorial depicts two warriors on the battlefield, one who’s been wounded, the other signaling for a medical helicopter.
But it’s also a “living memorial,” sponsors say, because it will allow visitors to access special videos using their smartphone QR scanner.
Those videos are of veterans telling their stories, and 15 to 20 interviews have been done so far.
Don Nichols, Tahlequah chapter commander, said the goal is to collect many more stories.
“We want to capture the stories of veterans, children of veterans, spouses of veterans, and let this provide a historical perspective of our times,” he said.
The outdoor memorial, which was dedicated in November, is located at Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass in Tahlequah.
Nichols emphasized that the memorial, while specifically dedicated to Cherokee Purple Heart recipients, is intended to honor all veterans.
As such, all veterans’ stories are being sought.
The project is working with Tahlequah-based videographer Jeremy Scott.
Scott described the videos more as “mini-documentaries,” adding that they include stock war footage and other features.
There is an interview fee, $25 to $35, but none of that goes to the chapter, Nichols said.
If a veteran can’t pay, the chapter is working to provide scholarships to cover the costs, Nichols added.
All videos completed so far can be viewed on the Purple Heart Memorial’s YouTube channel.
Nichols, a former national officer for the Military Order of the Purple Heart who was wounded in Vietnam, said the memorial is helping fulfill a vow he made to serve fellow veterans.
“We want this to be here 100 years from now,” Nichols said.
