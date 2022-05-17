Veterans help kick off PGA Championship Week in Tulsa

BROKEN ARROW — Teams of military veterans from Oklahoma and around the country joined together Monday to play some charity golf while helping officially kick off PGA Championship Week.

The PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup, held at The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow, was hosted by the PGA of America’s charitable foundation and featured 48 veterans competing alongside professionals in a 9-hole golf match.

The veterans are participants in the foundation’s PGA HOPE — or Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — program, a rehabilitative golf program that promotes the physical and emotional well-being of veterans and active-duty service members.

“We’re seeing men and women from around the nation here at this event. Every one of their stories are different. And it’s no different for our team from Tulsa,” said golfer Waco Blakley, a retired Marine Corps and Oklahoma Air National Guard veteran.

The Tulsa team was one of 12 teams overall, each consisting of four veterans and one PGA professional.

Chris Nowak, PGA HOPE veteran liaison and the tournament emcee, said golf is especially helpful for veterans attempting to readjust to civilian life.

“Hands down, it’s the most therapeutic adaptive sport there is,” he said. “It’s constantly teaching you something about life. You have to forget your last shot. You have to forget so you don’t carry it forward. Same thing with life. You had a bad day. OK, today’s a new day.”

The Marine Corps veteran, who lost his lower right leg in a friendly fire incident during his service, said he tried different activities while directing a Department of Veterans Affairs adaptive sports program.

“I played pretty much every adaptive sport that was out there,” Nowak said.

None of them compared to golf for therapeutic value.

“You learn to mentally focus on striking that golf ball and block everything else out,” he said. “That same mentality then carries over into your everyday life.”

Joining Blakley on the Tulsa-area team were veterans Johnathon Shepherd, Robert Rodriguez and Bud Loftis. Kyley Tetley, director of instruction at Indian Springs, served as their accompanying PGA professional.

Shepherd, a Marine Corps veteran from Owasso, knows well how difficult readjusting emotionally after service can be.

“When I came back from deployment I had a problem with isolating just like most veterans do,” he said. “I wasn’t connecting with family or friends. I found myself in the bottom of the bottle for the first few years. Just completely isolating from anything other than the job I was working.”

As a result of his personal challenges, Shepherd was inspired later to found Eagle OPS Foundation, a support organization for veterans.

It includes golf as one of its programs and is a partner with PGA HOPE, he said.

The PGA HOPE program is currently offered at two Tulsa-area locations, Indian Springs and Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso.

The six-to-eight week program, free to veterans, includes coaching by a PGA professional.

The program launched in the Tulsa area in spring 2021, and since then around 80 veterans have completed it.

Blakley, who serves as a PGA HOPE ambassador, knows as well as anyone what’s at stake for returning troops.

“After my first deployment, we came back and lost a young staff sergeant to suicide. That really affected me — more even than my three combat deployments,” he said.

“Men and women struggling with depression or anxiety disorders, traumatic brain injury — the pieces of a person that are not necessarily visible — those are the people that I really strive to locate and invite to come participate in PGA HOPE.”

For more information, visit pgareach.org/services/military or facebook.com/PGAHOPE.

<&rule>

Featured video: Tiger Woods feeling “stronger” ahead of PGA Championship

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.