Veterans Day: Tulsa parade headlines day of area activities dedicated to veterans

The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade, the oldest Nov. 11 tradition in Tulsa, returns on Friday, one of a number of parades and activities scheduled across the area to honor veterans.

The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa, starting from Third Street and Boston Avenue.

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Veteran Advocates.” The honorees, selected in recognition of their service to the veterans community, are Col. Kenneth Trincinella, grand marshal; Sandy Oxford, chief of staff; Capt. Anthony Jones, commander; and Heather McKibben, adjutant.

Organizers say the parade has 142 entries this year with a total of 3,720 registered participants. OneOK is the corporate sponsor.

A special flyover, performed in a vintage C-47 by the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, will help kick off the parade and will continue to circle the parade area.

This year’s parade marks the 104th anniversary of the nation’s first Veterans Day, which was originally called Armistice Day and signaled the official conclusion of World War I.

The Tulsa parade, one of the nation’s largest Veterans Day parades, traces its unofficial origin to the end of the war, Nov. 11, 1918.

Saluting veterans

Other longstanding area parades will take to the streets Friday in Claremore and Collinsville.

The annual Claremore Veterans Day Parade, per tradition, will begin at 11:11 a.m., marching from the Expo Center down Will Rogers Boulevard.

The annual Collinsville Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and march down Main Street in the community’s downtown area. Preceding the parade, a veterans appreciation ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Community Center, 903 W. Main St. in Collinsville.

On Friday in Stilwell, the public is invited to help honor a recent Medal of Honor recipient.

The Veterans Salute program, set for 7 p.m. at Stilwell High School’s Edna M. Carson Building, will recognize U.S. Army Spc. Dwight W. Birdwell, a Stilwell graduate who earlier this year received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam.

Birdwell will be the featured guest. Don Nichols, Military Order of the Purple Heart Muskogee chapter commander, will be a speaker.

Community members, especially veterans, are invited to attend the program.

The event is free and will include patriotic music and activities.

The Stilwell High School Class of 1966 is hosting the event.

Tulsa’s nonprofit Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., will offer free admission Friday to any movie currently showing to all veterans, caretakers, Gold Star families and active service members with valid ID.

A display dedicated to female veterans will be available in the lobby throughout the day, courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum. The display will include uniforms from WWI through Vietnam, along with other items honoring the military service of women.

A full list of films showing on Friday is available at circlecinema.org. Call 918-585-3456 for more information.

