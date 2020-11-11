Veteran's Day: Skiatook WWII sailor recalls joining Navy at 17, surviving kamikaze strike at sea

Suicide pilots who deliberately crashed their explosive-laden planes into ships, Japan’s kamikazes were the stuff of American sailors’ nightmares.

Neighbors would find out why during the invasion of Okinawa.

Sitting at the radar screen on April 6, 1945, he was among the first to know and send out the alert that a host of Japanese planes were on their way.

From that larger force, which numbered nearly 400, several would veer off to attack the Leutze and other nearby ships.

The Leutze’s guns were able to shoot down some of them. But a sister ship, the USS Newcomb, was struck by four of the suicide planes, leaving it damaged and on fire.

The kamikaze that would hit the Leutze actually hit the Newcomb first, Neighbors said.

Bouncing off its deck somehow without exploding, it continued on to the Leutze, which by then had pulled alongside the burning Newcomb to render aid.

“It was coming from the Newcomb side, and we couldn’t fire at it,” said Neighbors, who was standing on the Leutze’s bridge with a hose, helping douse the Newcomb’s flames.

The kamikaze, he added, was carrying a 500-pound bomb.