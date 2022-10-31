Veterans Commission chairman says Stitt has targeted him for removal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another member of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission says he is being targeted by Gov. Kevin Stitt for removal.

In a Monday letter, Commission Chairman Jerry Ball said Stitt’s Secretary of Military Affairs John Nash recently met with the organization he represents on the commission — the American Legion.

“He has, on behalf of the Governor, delivered an ultimatum to our organization by threat of a very public termination of my service to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission if you are unable to coerce me to resign,” the letter to the state commander and other American Legion members states.

In the letter, Ball said his resignation is being demanded from the group’s governing body “because I have continued to stand for what is right by veterans, and I will continue to do so until I am removed, which you were advised would occur (if I refuse to resign) immediately after the upcoming elections.”

Stitt has removed at least two members of the commission who supported Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel in a failed bid to unseat the governor in the Republican primary.The nine-member commission hires and fires the executive director.

Ball said Stitt removed the prior chairman and vice chairman two days after the June primary in retaliation for their support of Kintsel’s candidacy and “for their refusal to be ‘yes’ men.”

In the letter, he said he has had to stand against Nash and new members who are intent on causing chaos in the agency to undermine the agency’s operations and leadership.

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Ball said he publicly supported Kintsel’s candidacy, but could not say for sure if that was the motivation behind the effort to oust him.

Ball has been appointed to the commission by Govs. Frank Keating, Brad Henry, Mary Fallin and Stitt.

He said he does not believe he has the support of the American Legion. He said he discussed the matter with Jim Quinn, commander of the American Legion, Department of Oklahoma.

“He said he would look at everything that was going on,” Ball said. “He didn’t make any promises one way or the other.”

Quinn, contacted by the Tulsa World, said he had no comment at this time.

Ball said he has no plans to resign.

Stitt’s office did not respond to two requests for comment.

All nine members Veterans Commission are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor.

The governor can appoint three of the members at-large.

The other six seats are to be represented by the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the National Guard Association of Oklahoma.

The six veterans service organizations offer nominations to the governor for appointment to the commission.

In September, the commission met for more than an hour behind closed doors to discuss the employee performance for Kintsel related to the current workplace environment and took no action.