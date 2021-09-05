Veteran with son fighting COVID wants Oklahomans on same side in battle

“My anxiety is more than his COVID symptoms, to be honest,” Velasquez said last week.

But the third-grader was quarantined alone in one bedroom of the family’s home because his mother has underlying health conditions.

Velasquez went outside each day to communicate with Paulo through a window. He wanted to get his eyes on the boy and make sure his mental health was good, too.

“My son is a soldier. Thank God for Chick-fil-A, Fortnight” and other things that “keep his mind occupied,” he said.

“I come outside and say a prayer and check on him every day and clean up after him when he eats and when he uses the restroom.

“Unfortunately, his mother has severe asthma, so this is the outcome of his positive COVID test,” he said. “My son wore a mask every day he went to school and still” contracted the virus.

Velasquez can’t be certain that Paulo was infected at school, of course. In fact, his greater fear might be that his son was infected while the family was shopping for school clothes and supplies before classes began.

“That is the thing that weighs heavy on our heads,” he said. “We try to not to take them out too much, but there was quite a bit of school shopping.