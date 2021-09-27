Veteran lawyer reflects on long career, 31 years of service for 'Ask a Lawyer Day'

About a year after becoming a lawyer, Bohannon discovered “Ask a Lawyer Day.”

A free service through the Oklahoma Bar Association, lawyers spend a whole day volunteering and taking calls from the public about any legal questions they may have.

“‘Ask a Lawyer’ is pro bono at its finest,” Bohannon said. “You see somebody with a problem, and you help them resolve that problem. It’s the reward of helping people. That’s what lawyering is all about.”

People can call about any legal issues they have from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The evening shift is the busiest time of day for “Ask a Lawyer Day,” and Bohannon has made sure to take that shift every year.

“If I’m there, I want to be busy,” Bohannon said. “I started doing it in 1989, so I’ve been doing that 31 years.”

His service during ”Ask a Lawyer Day” and his other pro bono work has been some of the most fun parts of Bohannon’s career.

“If you can have fun in your work, you’ll be successful,” he said. “When you don’t like what you’re doing, it shows, so why not have fun?”