Veteran lawyer reflects on long career, 31 years of service for 'Ask a Lawyer Day'

For John Bohannon, being a lawyer for the past 33 years hasn’t been about winning big cases, even though he’s had his fair share of them. It’s about helping people through their tough times.
The seemingly little things — receiving Christmas cookies from a former client every year for the past 30 years, returning $25,000 to a scammed elderly woman on a pro bono case, helping a college student accused of cheating find the truth — are all the proof he needs that he has succeeded.
“I haven’t made the headlines, but I’m happy,” Bohannon, who is 85 and still practicing law, said while reflecting on his career.
Originally a pipeline engineer with his own consulting business, Bohannon decided to change careers in 1985 after the oil crisis left him without work.
“What am I going to do?” Bohannon remembered asking himself. “I’m 48 years old, too young to retire.”
Bohannon had to work with attorneys a lot as an engineer, and he always thought their jobs were interesting.
So he decided to go to law school at the University of Tulsa.
“I was 52 when I got out of law school, and I didn’t think any firm would hire me,” Bohannon said. “I wasn’t going to work 80 hours a week for somebody anyway, so I just started on my own.”
As a junior lawyer, Bohannon took a range of cases, from divorces to criminal defense to collections.
It was nasty work, and he sometimes even got cheated out of getting paid, but soon Bohannon would get one of his most memorable cases.
Just two years into his career, he helped a client with a minor case, and only a few months after that, that client was involved in an accident at the former Sinclair oil refinery in west Tulsa.
They were digging a large hole at the refinery for future projects, and when the man was inspecting the hole, he passed out.
Other workers had to drag him out of the the hole.
Sinclair had been burying waste from tanks into the ground, and when the workers dug the hole, the fumes and chemicals from the waste were released.
Bohannon’s client decided to sue Sinclair, and with the help of Bohannon and a more experienced firm, they were successful.
After the success of that case, Bohannon’s client to this day still thanks him for his help.
“Every year for 30 years he brings me cookies around Christmas,” Bohannon said. “You get a reward for helping people, and that got me going.”
Over the years, that reward for helping people has come in many forms.
About a year after becoming a lawyer, Bohannon discovered “Ask a Lawyer Day.”
A free service through the Oklahoma Bar Association, lawyers spend a whole day volunteering and taking calls from the public about any legal questions they may have.
“‘Ask a Lawyer’ is pro bono at its finest,” Bohannon said. “You see somebody with a problem, and you help them resolve that problem. It’s the reward of helping people. That’s what lawyering is all about.”
People can call about any legal issues they have from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The evening shift is the busiest time of day for “Ask a Lawyer Day,” and Bohannon has made sure to take that shift every year.
“If I’m there, I want to be busy,” Bohannon said. “I started doing it in 1989, so I’ve been doing that 31 years.”
His service during ”Ask a Lawyer Day” and his other pro bono work has been some of the most fun parts of Bohannon’s career.
“If you can have fun in your work, you’ll be successful,” he said. “When you don’t like what you’re doing, it shows, so why not have fun?”
In one of Bohannon’s pro bono cases, an elderly woman had been scammed out of $25,000 in an assisted living home. Over the course of several years and over 200 hours of effort, Bohannon was able to return every cent the woman had lost, all without taking anything for his work.
In another case, a college student was in danger of failing a class because he and another student had the same answers to an important test.
Bohannon discovered the other student looked at his client’s test to get the answers, and his client didn’t even know about it. He saved his client’s college career, again with no paycheck.
Bohannon’s pro bono work and service with Ask a Lawyer Day has made him a better lawyer, and the reward knowing he’s helping people has been the main focus of his career.
“It just makes you feel good,” he said. “I’ve been happy being a lawyer for the last 30 years.”