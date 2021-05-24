Vernon AME's historic Book of Redemption now restored: 'People who refused to quit'

Obviously, however, the Bible Museum has seen a lot worse, having restored some of the most ancient manuscripts in the world.

“It’s not as old as some of the documents we have worked on,” Schmidt said. “But it’s definitely very special and it was honor to be trusted with it.”

With the restored ledger back in his possession, the Rev. Turner declared it to be in “very good condition now.”

“They did remarkable work,” he said.

The church was still under construction but already in use when the violence destroyed 35 square blocks of Tulsa’s Greenwood District on June 1, 1921. The next Sunday, Vernon AME borrowed chairs from a funeral home to have services in the remains of the church’s gutted basement.

The congregation rebuilt, despite insurance refusing to pay for damages, Turner said. And church members retired the debt just 13 years later, as documented in the Book of Redemption.

Vernon AME will unveil the restored ledger to the public at noon May 31 as part of Tulsa’s commemoration of the race massacre’s centennial, Turner said. And the church will soon make digital copies available to the public as well, he said.