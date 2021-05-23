Vernon AME's historic Book of Redemption now restored: 'People who refused to quit'

Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt toured the church during Juneteenth celebrations last year and took special interest in a worn-out book, the pages cracked and mildewed.

“The Book of Redemption,” the congregation calls it at historic Vernon AME. It’s a ledger recording donations from hundreds of Tulsans who helped pay off the debt incurred by rebuilding the church after the 1921 Race Massacre.

It’s basically a “who’s who” of survivors, said the Rev. Robert Turner, Vernon AME’s current pastor. The names in the ledger include funeral home founder S.M. Jackson, who later testified that he “had four dead bodies in my home when they set the building on fire,” and Dr. R.T. Bridgewater, who returned home after the violence to find “my piano and all of my elegant furniture piled in the street,” according to his recorded testimony.

Examining the fragile book, the first lady seemed visibly moved, Tuner said.

“She was touched by the stories,” he said, “and by the faith these individuals had to rebuild.”

Afterward, Stitt put Turner in touch with experts in Oklahoma City who restore historic documents for the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. And the Book of Redemption returned to Tulsa last week after several months of restoration.

