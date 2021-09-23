Vernon AME pastor Robert Turner leaving Tulsa to lead Baltimore church 'to follow God'

The Rev. Robert Turner dreamed one night that he was preaching a Sunday morning sermon at Empowerment Temple, a megachurch in Baltimore, Maryland, where the Tulsa pastor had visited several years ago.

The very next day, the head of the Baltimore congregation asked Turner to become the church’s new pastor, a job he had not sought.

Turner took it as a sign.

“I came here following God,” Tuner said. “And now I’m leaving to follow God.”

After four years at Tulsa’s historic Vernon AME Church, where he shepherded the congregation though the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre, Turner will leave Friday to take the job in Maryland, where he will preach his first sermon Sunday morning.

“It came out of the blue,” Turner said Thursday. “But God spoke to me, so I have to go.”

An iconic landmark in the heart of the Greenwood District, Vernon AME had been under construction when 35 square blocks of north Tulsa burned during the violence of June 1, 1921. Only the basement survived, but the congregation began construction again. And the finished church became a symbol of Greenwood’s resilience.