'Vast majority' of Tulsa's record COVID-19 hospitalizations are from outside city, officials say

"We don't have data that demonstrates a need for mandated restrictions on gatherings because, frankly, people aren't providing us with this information," Dart said, noting how critical it is for infected people to be forthcoming with close contact information so disease investigators can help protect others.

Bynum later chimed in that contact tracing information actually is what has helped keep bars and restaurants open because THD in the past was able to demonstrate neither were significant causes of local disease spread.

He also emphasized that contact tracing information helps save lives.

"We need the help of Tulsans who have contracted this virus to cooperate and provide them that information so that they can give policymakers the best guidance we need to keep people safe," Bynum said.

Dart said schools so far "are doing a fairly good job." He said he hasn't seen near the number of faculty of staff contracting the virus, with fewer cases found in students the younger the demographics are.

Cases are primarily associated with extracurricular activities and not classrooms themselves, he said, so "the schools seem to be doing a really nice job."