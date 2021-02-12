Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

On Wednesday, some TV meteorologists were the first in the state to say significant snow could be in store for much of the state on Sunday and early Monday, while at the same time, the National Weather Service issued a map with areas labeled only “less snow” or “more snow.”

Smith’s explanation is that NWS meteorologists didn’t feel certain enough to release anything more specific until the midnight shift between late Wednesday and early Thursday.

“We don’t want to unnecessarily alarm anyone sooner than they need to be. When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” he said.

While Smith said there are “so many moving parts that have to come together in just the right way to give us a snowstorm or an ice storm,” every Oklahoman can be assured of one absolute weather certainty this weekend into early next week. Temperatures and corresponding wind chill factors will be dangerously low — and he and his colleagues at the National Weather Service hope that message will not be lost or overshadowed by anyone's predictions for snowfall amounts.