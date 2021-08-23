Vandalism, ecosystem damage to close Tulsa nature preserve until May 2022

• Visitors spray painting the rocks and carving names and initials, which creates a ripple effect, "where when two or three names are seen on a busy Saturday, that number becomes 20 and so on," the release says. "If naturalists don’t remove the graffiti, it becomes an onslaught."

The Redbud Valley’s ecosystem most closely resembles a Missouri glade and the Ozarks, the city said.

"Glades are very dry, hot, and sunny openings in the woodlands where the bedrock is close to the surface, so the soil is very shallow. It takes a tough plant to live on a glade. Plants we usually associate with deserts, like prickly pear cactus, are a prominent feature of Redbud. The glade also features a rich variety of native grasses and prairie wildflowers," the release says.

The Ozarks portion of the nature preserve is home to two of the rarest trees in Oklahoma and has a population of sugar maples, the city said.

Trails at the preserve will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and the visitor center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

