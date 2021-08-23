 Skip to main content
Vandalism, ecosystem damage to close Tulsa nature preserve until May 2022
Vandalism, ecosystem damage to close Tulsa nature preserve until May 2022

A nature preserve just northeast of Tulsa will close Aug. 30 until May of next year due to vandalism, plant poaching and damage to the ecosystem, officials said.

The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be open for the last time this weekend before closing until May.

“Not only will this closure give the preserve a chance to heal, but it will also give our staff and community partners time to assess any long-term operational changes we need to make at Redbud,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

The preserve, located in Rogers County between Tulsa and Catoosa, has been managed by the city of Tulsa since 1990 as a part of Oxley Nature Center in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy.

Another Nature Conservancy property, the Bathtub Rocks area at the J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve near Tahlequah, is now permanently closed to the public because of vandalism and illegal drug use there, the conservancy announced in early July.

The growing popularity of the Redbud Valley preserve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has increased foot traffic, as well as instances of vandalism, damaging the environment and the ecosystem, the city of Tulsa announced Monday.

Naturalist staff compiled an extensive list of examples of overuse and vandalism at Redbud Valley that was included in a city news release. Those instances include:

• Visitors removing, collecting, and/or stacking rocks along the trail.

"This is destructive to both the ecosystem and exposes homes for many invertebrates that burrow under these rocks for protection and reproduction. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home. Furthermore, rocks have jobs — they hold the soil in place — removing them can cause erosion," the city said.

• Visitors poaching plants along the prairie and savanna. The small, rare barrel cactus is almost extinct in the preserve due to poaching.

• Visitors' dogs chasing deer, rabbits and squirrels and harassing other wildlife. Also, there is the possibility of spreading diseases to the preserve’s animals. For example, diseases such as distemper can ravage a local population of raccoons.

• Visitors climbing on rocks, disrupting the habitat, and destroying the fragile lichen and moss and the rare walking fern growing on them.

• Visitors hiking off-trail along the slopes between trails, destroying fragile plant life just below the surface. The erosion of these areas is significant.

• Visitors spray painting the rocks and carving names and initials, which creates a ripple effect, "where when two or three names are seen on a busy Saturday, that number becomes 20 and so on," the release says. "If naturalists don’t remove the graffiti, it becomes an onslaught."

The Redbud Valley’s ecosystem most closely resembles a Missouri glade and the Ozarks, the city said.

"Glades are very dry, hot, and sunny openings in the woodlands where the bedrock is close to the surface, so the soil is very shallow. It takes a tough plant to live on a glade. Plants we usually associate with deserts, like prickly pear cactus, are a prominent feature of Redbud. The glade also features a rich variety of native grasses and prairie wildflowers," the release says.

The Ozarks portion of the nature preserve is home to two of the rarest trees in Oklahoma and has a population of sugar maples, the city said.

Trails at the preserve will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and the visitor center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Featured video: Summer at The Nature Conservancy's Tallgrass Prairie Preserve

The sunrise and bison grazing during a summer day at The Nature Conservancy's Tallgrass Prairie Preserve in Osage County.
Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

