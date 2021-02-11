Vaccines to open Feb. 22 for teachers, school staff along with next priority group, Oklahoma officials say

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced teachers and school staff would be eligible "in the next few days" for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as Oklahomans of all ages with co-morbidities.

Officials have assured school staff who are not classified as teachers, such as bus drivers, that they will be covered due to their high-risk positions; about 89,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible in this category.

The comorbidities, or medical conditions that denote high risk of death from COVID-19, include but are not limited to hypertension, diabetes, chronic vascular disease and other heart- and liver-related conditions, Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.

Appointments will open Feb. 22 for those next high-risk priority groups, Frye said. Those in previous priority groups may still make appointments through the state portal, said Keith Reed, deputy health commissioner.

"Even if you're eligible, it may take some time to get an appointment," Reed said, noting supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are still limited.

Reed said more pandemic providers have been added in the past couple of weeks, including nearly 80 pharmacy sites. He said that expanding capability to administer vaccines helped precipitate moving into the next priority group.

