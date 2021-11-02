Vaccine mandates not expected to be addressed in upcoming special session

The U.S. Census Bureau was late getting data to the state, which necessitated the special session to deal with mandated redistricting. While legislative districts were redrawn during the regular session based on population estimates, some must be reconfigured due to new numbers.

Echols said it was the latest in history that lawmakers got the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 101-member House will meet on the first floor in room 110, a caucus room which once served as an art gallery. The gallery was moved to the second floor.

The Senate will meet in room 535, said Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

The House and Senate chambers are under construction.

The special session is expected to last a week. It legally takes a week to pass a bill.

The public will be able to view the special session at the Capitol from viewing stations that will be set up inside the building. In addition, the special session will be live-streamed. ​

