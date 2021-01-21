Vaccine distribution remains a challenge, Bynum says, put local officials ready to ramp up effort

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday that getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants one will continue to be a challenge but that local health care providers are well-equipped to ramp up vaccinations once supplies increase.

“The reality is that our country is trying to do something right now that we have never done before, which is manufacture and deploy a vaccine to everyone in the United States, a country over 300 million people, all at once as quickly as possible,” Bynum said during a morning press conference with local health officials. “And the logistics of that are extraordinarily complex, and I think that just to be realistic, we should continue to expect a challenging deployment because of the sheer scale of what is being attempted.”

More than 200 health care partners in Tulsa County have registered to administer the vaccine once it is more widely available, the mayor said.

“I just want everyone to know that the capacity is there to deploy this as quickly as we can get it here,” Bynum said. “And I have real confidence from the discussions I have had that the folks at the State Department of Health and the Tulsa Health Department are doing everything they can to get this vaccine deployed as quickly as we can receive it, and they have.”