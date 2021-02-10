Vaccine clinics through Tulsa Health Department canceled today as freezing drizzle makes travel hazardous

The IMMY appointments were gone quickly, and Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Oklahomans should be aware that procedural change does not apply to future clinics or the state as a whole.

“This is a prime example of a quick adjustment to ensure resources were not wasted and vaccine was getting in the arms of Oklahomans without unnecessary delay,” he said.

He said if clinics do have to cancel appointments, as safety is the top priority during icy conditions, county health departments will reschedule those individuals directly.

According to Reed, 43% of Oklahomans 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, not including those administered through the tribes or veterans administration.

He said the “decision point” is coming soon for rolling in another priority group as health officials get “far enough along we feel we’ve vaccinated enough that bringing in another group will not create a lot of issues for those remaining to get vaccinated.”

Reed said people may not be aware that most of the vaccines shipped to Oklahoma remain in deep storage, where they remain viable for several months, and only the doses needed for each day are moved to refrigerators.