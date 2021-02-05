 Skip to main content
Vaccination clinics set for Saturday through Osage Nation, Asbury United Methodist Church

Vaccines

More than 22,000 Oklahomans with tribal membership have received COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 4. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The Osage Nation and a south Tulsa church are among groups offering additional opportunities for eligible Oklahomans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, Feb. 6.

The WahZhaZhe Health Center will have drive-through vaccinations 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Osage Nation Civic Center, 1449 W. Main St., Pawhuska. Native Oklahomans age 30 or older are eligible if they have a patient chart at the health center.

Patients who need to establish a new chart can go to https://bit.ly/3oRzatw and click New Patient Application. The clinic's vaccine hotline can be reached at 918-287-0076.

Asbury United Methodist Church is starting a series of weekly vaccine clinics in partnership with Passport Health; no walk-ins are accepted.

Eight clinics are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, excluding March 5, with the goal to distribute 500 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, Asbury said in a statement.

“Asbury is excited to serve our city by providing vaccinations to thousands of people in the coming weeks,” said Jim Davis, director of outreach. “As a missional church, we love the idea of meeting physical needs in addition to spiritual needs.”

Every week, Passport Health will provide Asbury a registration link, which can then be found at Asburytulsa.org and at local nonprofits. Registration will be week by week, so Asbury encourages anyone who was not able to register for a clinic to check back the next week.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

