V-J Day program

BROKEN ARROW — The 75th anniversary of V-J Day, which marked the end of World War II, will be commemorated in a free program Friday at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, 701 S. Main St.

It’s the fifth year for the annual event, which began with the 70th anniversary in 2015 and marks the announcement of Japan’s surrender on Aug. 14, 1945.

Air Force Maj. Gen. William G. Holt II of U.S. Space Command will serve as keynote speaker this year. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will also speak.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program to begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, tickets are required. The free tickets may be picked up in advance at the PAC office, or reserved at (918) 259-5778.

Seating is assigned and distancing regulations will be observed. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The program will also be streamed at facebook.com/goarmyOKC/videos.

Holt is director of joint exercise and training at Space Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

Video messages from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and various military leaders will also be part of the evening, along with live music and songs by Maggie Bond and the 145th U.S. Army Band.

Col. Lance Turlington, staff judge advocate for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, will serve as the event host.