BROKEN ARROW — A 75th anniversary commemoration of V-J Day during World War II is set for Friday at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, 701 S. Main St.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the program to begin at 7 p.m.
The event is free to the public, but because of COVID pandemic precautions, tickets will be required. The free tickets may be picked up in advance at the PAC office, or requested by telephone at 918-259-5778 and picked up on arrival.
Seating will be assigned, with couples or families seated together, and distancing regulations will be observed. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.
It’s the fifth year for the annual event, which began with the 70th anniversary in 2015, and marks the Allied victory over Japan that ended the war.
Keynote speaker this year will be Air Force Maj. Gen. William G. Holt II of U.S. Space Command.
Holt is director of joint exercise and training at Space Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
Col. Lance Turlington, staff judge advocate for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, will serve as the event host.
Patriotic music and songs will also be featured.
Featured video