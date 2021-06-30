 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah man killed in Muskogee Turnpike crash
0 Comments

Utah man killed in Muskogee Turnpike crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Utah man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike about a mile from Broken Arrow in Wagoner County on Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Tegan Donovan Rawlins, 22, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet 4500 box van east on the turnpike when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m., troopers said.

Rawlins was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News