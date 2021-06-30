Utah man killed in Muskogee Turnpike crash

A Utah man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike about a mile from Broken Arrow in Wagoner County on Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Tegan Donovan Rawlins, 22, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet 4500 box van east on the turnpike when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m., troopers said.
Rawlins was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
