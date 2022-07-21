USA Volleyball event brings Tulsa nearly $9 million in economic impact

USA Volleyball has brought its All-Star Championship event to Tulsa this summer after the competition had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Approximately 100 all-star teams from USA Volleyball regions across the country are competing through Saturday for championship titles. Multiple age groups and divisions include international juniors players.

“The City of Tulsa is honored to host this coveted championship in volleyball,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The event is anticipated to bring an estimated $8.6 million economic impact to Tulsa, with 9,509 room nights booked.

Fans can watch games on four featured courts for free, no log-in required, at usavolleyball.org/event/2022-usa-volleyball-all-star-championship.

The Cox Business Convention Center also just hosted USA Volleyball's Indoor Summer Training Series, with the U19 Girls Pan American Volleyball Cup running concurrent to the All-Star Championships through Saturday.

“It’s great for our city to have so many incredible athletes coming to Tulsa this week, many experiencing Tulsa for their first time,” said Ashleigh Bachert of Tulsa Regional Tourism.