USA BMX opens its track to the public as part of open house

USA BMX is opening its new Olympic-caliber track to the public this week as it prepares for its first event since starting operations last month.

The Okie Open, two days of state qualifier practices and races, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hardesty National BMX Stadium, 490 N. Lansing Ave.

The practice will be 6-8 p.m. Friday. The state qualifying races will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

The races are free to watch.

Before the weekend events begin, the public is invited to an open house 6-8 p.m. Monday and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. For $15 per person, visitors can tour the USA BMX headquarters and Hall of Fame as well as take a ride on the track.

For those without bicycling equipment, bikes and helmets for all ages will be available for rent.

Tickets for the open house can be bought at the door or online at www.usabmx.com.

The BMX complex sits on the north end of the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property in the historic Greenwood District north of downtown.

The $23 million project was funded with $15 million from the Vision Tulsa sales tax package, $6.5 million in city funds and a $1.5 million donation from the Hardesty Family Foundation.

