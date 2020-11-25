USA BMX Grands in Tulsa this weekend: What you need to know

Riders from throughout the United States will converge on Tulsa over the Thanksgiving weekend for the USA BMX Grands.
Nearly 2,500 competitors from 40 states are expected to compete at the Grands on a dirt course constructed inside the Expo Square River Spirit Expo Center.
The five-day event begins Wednesday with practice and ends with the finals on Sunday, where USA BMX will crown 66 national age-group champions and seven USA BMX overall national champions.
Some things to know about this weekend’s event:
New format
“The Pro Championship this year features a radically different format,” USA BMX Chief Strategy Officer John David said. “Traditionally, this is a 10-race series culminating at the Grand Nationals. However, due to travel bans and other exception challenges this year, the winner-take-all format was adopted.”
Track configuration changes
“The track is completely different each year and unique to any other track in the world to ensure a neutral play,” David said. “From a format perspective, the event expanded this year adding an extra day of racing.”
More than 8,000 cubic yards of dirt were imported to build the Grand National Track. That is over 450 dump truck loads of dirt.
Olympians in Pro class
“Many of the professional riders competing in this year’s Grand National are past Olympians,” David said. “In the Women’s Pro class, Columbia’s Mariana Pajon won gold in Rio and will be battling 2016 silver medalist Alise Willoughby of the U.S.
“In the Pro class, defending (2016) gold medalist Connor Fields of Team USA will have a stable of Olympians from 2016 to battle, including medalist Carlos Ramirez of Columbia, Joris Daudet of France, and 2016 Team USA members Nic Long and Corben Sharrah.”
Big purse
“Both the men and women’s pro classes feature a $25,000 purse with $8,000 going to each winner,” David said of Friday nights Pro finals. “There will be a total of four pro classes including Pro, Women Pro, Vet Pro and A Pro. Each winner will become the 2020 USA BMX National Champion.
“Additionally, five top amateur riders in age group categories are combined, to see who head-to-head can win the National Age Group Challenge.”
Tickets (for Friday night) will be limited but can be purchased onsite.
CDC guidelines
Masks must be worn in the River Spirit Expo Center at all times unless a racer is wearing a helmet.
Security stations will be placed within the building.
USA BMX encourages riders and families to spend time outside the building.
USA BMX is encouraging a limit of one socially distanced spectator per participant in the track viewing area at any given time.
Social distancing is encouraged.
The event is available live through webcast on Facebook and YouTube.
