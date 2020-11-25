USA BMX Grands in Tulsa this weekend: What you need to know

Riders from throughout the United States will converge on Tulsa over the Thanksgiving weekend for the USA BMX Grands.

Nearly 2,500 competitors from 40 states are expected to compete at the Grands on a dirt course constructed inside the Expo Square River Spirit Expo Center.

The five-day event begins Wednesday with practice and ends with the finals on Sunday, where USA BMX will crown 66 national age-group champions and seven USA BMX overall national champions.

Some things to know about this weekend’s event:

New format

“The Pro Championship this year features a radically different format,” USA BMX Chief Strategy Officer John David said. “Traditionally, this is a 10-race series culminating at the Grand Nationals. However, due to travel bans and other exception challenges this year, the winner-take-all format was adopted.”

Track configuration changes

“The track is completely different each year and unique to any other track in the world to ensure a neutral play,” David said. “From a format perspective, the event expanded this year adding an extra day of racing.”