USA BMX Grand Nationals returns to Tulsa for 24th consecutive year

For the 24th consecutive year, the USA BMX Grand Nationals is taking place in Tulsa, with events continuing Saturday and Sunday.
Held annually the week of Thanksgiving, the Grands brings people from all 50 states and 25 other countries to Tulsa’s Expo Square as participants, attendees and vendors. It is the culmination of a 30-event national series of races across the country.
Professional BMX racers from all over the world, and North America’s fastest amateur riders, will compete throughout the weekend. Racers who competed in this year’s Olympics also raced in Tulsa on Friday night.
John David, chief operating officer of USA BMX, said the event has previously brought an estimated $10 million economic boost to Tulsa, and this year’s event is expected to surpass that as 3,700 participants are signed up. Attendance is estimated to be at 15,000 people per day.
“This year our participation numbers are up 24% already,” he said. “So we anticipate that economic impact number to be well over $11 million.”
While being an economic boost for Tulsa, the BMX Grand Nationals is also a family tradition for many.
John and Laura Pringle and their children have made Tulsa their Thanksgiving home for many years.
The Pringles and their two daughters, Lilani and Kalia, who compete with Profile Racing, all come to Tulsa every year from central Florida to compete in the event.
John Pringle said his heart beats extra fast when watching his daughters race.
“You get jitters. Your heart’s already beating fast when you’re racing, and then when you watch your kids, it’s 10 times faster,” he said.
“When they make it in, it’s amazing,” John Pringle said of qualifying for the final race. “I ended up crying one year when they made it in.”
Laura Pringle said one of the best parts of competing in BMX racing as a family is how close they have become.
“Some families might drift apart as they get to become teenagers, but we’re together as a family,” she said. “It gives us something we can do together. We all speak the same language and understand what’s going on with each other.”
Laura Pringle has been racing for 30 years and began when she was only 13 years old. She said it makes her happy to see her daughters racing now. Racing as a family also gives Laura and John as parents a better understanding of their daughters’ hardships.
“It’s very special to see them race, and it’s nice to share in their wins,” Laura Pringle said. “We also share in the heartbreaks, but we also understand. We have a little more perspective than a non-racing parent about how hard it is and how fast-paced it is out there.
“Even though this weekend is the culmination of an entire year’s worth of effort, we (as racing parents) also have a little perspective. You know what, if you don’t meet your goals, that’s OK. We go back to the track, start again with a fresh year in January and come back next year. Because we know where we’re going to be next Thanksgiving and it’s Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
