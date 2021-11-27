USA BMX Grand Nationals returns to Tulsa for 24th consecutive year

John Pringle said his heart beats extra fast when watching his daughters race.

“You get jitters. Your heart’s already beating fast when you’re racing, and then when you watch your kids, it’s 10 times faster,” he said.

“When they make it in, it’s amazing,” John Pringle said of qualifying for the final race. “I ended up crying one year when they made it in.”

Laura Pringle said one of the best parts of competing in BMX racing as a family is how close they have become.

“Some families might drift apart as they get to become teenagers, but we’re together as a family,” she said. “It gives us something we can do together. We all speak the same language and understand what’s going on with each other.”

Laura Pringle has been racing for 30 years and began when she was only 13 years old. She said it makes her happy to see her daughters racing now. Racing as a family also gives Laura and John as parents a better understanding of their daughters’ hardships.