USA BMX Grand Nationals comes to a successful close on Sunday

With the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of many events, this year's USA BMX Grand Nationals could have been a casualty. But BMX officials met with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and Tulsa Health department to put together a plan to allow the Nationals to safely continue.
Officials said the advance planning resulted in a successful run, which wrapped up Sunday inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square, officials said.
A total of 2,750 competitors from 40 states, down five percent from last year, came to Tulsa for Thanksgiving weekend -- just as they have for the past 21 years.
“Overall it has really gone outstanding,” USA BMX Chief Strategy Officer John David said. “I could not be happier with all our partners, City of Tulsa, Tulsa Sports Commission, Expo Square, Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa Health Department.
“It has been an incredible team effort to make sure we are doing everything that we can to keep our customers and everyone who came out here nice and safe."
David said BMX changed a lot of protocols for the Tulsa event after experiencing different protocols at events USA BMX put on around the United States, which prepared the organization for what was needed in Tulsa.
“This is the 22nd national event we have posted during this time, so we have worked with so many different state, county and federal officials along the way," David said of the plan that included wearing masks, limiting grandstand seating and time spent in the building. “It really helped with our master plan. We found every point of congestion and split it up and broke it. We used technology to solve other problems.
“At the end of the day, It was worth it to keep tradition alive and host a great event.”
David believes the BMX community supported what was required to keep the Nationals tradition alive.
“I could not be more proud of the BMX family,” he said. “To be here and participate in all the protocols we put into place, they have done really well. We have been doing this all year long. We have been able to run great events. I think that has been the secret to success. That gave some comfort to officials and the City of Tulsa.
“Not to host the Grand Nationals would be devastating. It would have been painful for officials and city businesses. It means so much.”
USA BMX is currently building its new corporate headquarters near downtown Tulsa and hopes to move from Arizona to Tulsa in time for next year's Nationals.
“One of the greatest things I was able to witness was our groundbreaking, and that got eclipsed on Tuesday when I went to look at the site,” David said. “The site is looking amazing. The area where the track will be constructed is already built in, and they are going to start hanging steel later this week.”
With a successful Nationals behind them despite the pandemic, USA BMX expects to return for a 23rd time in 2021.
“Our BMX family knows that Thanksgiving means Tulsa, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure we come back and have that opportunity to host a great event,” David said.
