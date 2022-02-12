USA BMX complex set to open Tuesday on Evans-Fintube site

Fernandez believes moments like that could spark a few young people to dream big like he did.

“Imagine, if you’ve got kids in here and I say, ‘Hey, look up through that window, she is a two-time gold medalist from Columbia,’” Fernandez said.

Hardesty National BMX Stadium will have bleacher seating for 2,000 people, but Fernandez says fans of the sport are not known for sitting around. They circulate, and the stadium’s spacious plaza area on the west side of the track is large enough to accommodate them and the vendors selling food, equipment and other items.

Best of all, the plaza is next to the 8-meter-high starting ramp the pro- and Olympic-level riders use. When they reach the bottom of the ramp, Fernandez said, they are going 40 mph to 45 mph.

“At the ribbon cutting, the Olympic team will be riding on it, so you can stand right next to it,” Fernandez said. “... We are projecting they will probably do the length of four football fields in less than 40 seconds on the elite side.”

For the 95% of BMX riders who are not elite or Olympians, the stadium has a separate track that starts on a 3-meter-high ramp and is easy enough for 3-year-olds and challenging enough for everyone else.