A point-by-point picture of recent storm damage began to develop Thursday at the fingertips of state urban forestry specialist Riley Coy.

A color topographic print of Mohawk Park rested on the center armrest of his Oklahoma Forestry Services truck, along with a mobile phone running an ArcGIS map program.

On Thursday and Friday, Coy is directing a 14-member Urban Forestry Strike Force team to assess damages to trees across Tulsa city parks caused by high winds June 18. Strike force members are part of cooperative teams of trained arborists deployed from state agencies across a 13-state Southeast Region to assess damage after tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“The original concept was developed for hurricanes, but it was actually first tested here in 2007 after the ice storm. So it’s interesting (that) here we are back again, probably looking at some of the same trees we assessed back then,” Coy said.

Eight team members are Oklahoma Forestry Services or city of Tulsa staff; three more traveled in from Arkansas; two flew in from Virginia; and one drove up from Texas, he said.

Their groundwork, essentially an inventory made by trained eyes following strict criteria, will help the Tulsa Parks Department set priorities and meet the formulaic reporting requirements for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements needed to put the city’s parks back into full operation.

Costs for tree removal and brush handling among the city’s parks are roughly estimated at $1.4 million after 100 mph straight-line winds hit the town early on Father’s Day, according to Anna America, Tulsa Recreation & Parks director. Facilities repairs may cost another $1 million.

“Of course, we went in and did the most immediate triage, cutting trees to open roads and taking care of immediate safety hazards,” America said.

Most of Mohawk Park, thanks to its gated access, is closed to the public. The Tulsa Zoo and the golf course were priorities as daily revenue producers. The city’s Woodward Park is closed, but America acknowledged that people were walking into it. It’s impossible to bar entry to most parks, so crews have erected warning tape or signs to urge people to use caution.

America said that with nearly 4,000 acres of wooded areas to inventory across 135 parks, the extra help this week will save time and money.

On Thursday morning, most of the team focused on the 3,000 acres at Mohawk, including the golf course and the nature and equestrian trails. Crews motored the trials in utility vehicles to document tree damage on their mobile devices, all of which fed into the one shared map.

Coy held out his phone and swiped his fingers across the surface to zoom in on one of the 72 X-marks the team had established on the map by noon Thursday. Tapping one red X pulled up an information box.

“That’s a black cherry,” he said of the tree represented. “The trunk is an imminent failure, and the consequence is negligible. So what that indicates is a black cherry tree that the top broke out of, and the trunk is still standing. It’s not a danger, but they need to know about it.”

Along the trails, the team focused on areas 10 feet on either side.

“So you might have a tree 40 feet tall that is leaning. It’s more than 10 feet off the trail, but when it falls, it will hit the trail, so that’s in our strike zone,” he said.

Damage across the city is “spotty,” Coy said.

“A hurricane lays everything down like dominoes; tornadoes twist everything up. This was a straight-line wind event, so it’s similar to a hurricane, but it’s gusty. It goes down to a 40 mph wind, and all of a sudden, you have 100 mph gusts, so this damage is a lot more spotty.”

Coy said giant oaks and maples that seem immovable sometimes fall to storms because of hollow trunks or root systems in compacted soil.

One of the things learned since the science of urban forestry arose in the 1960s is that it is a bad idea to leave a large tree out in the open and allow picnicking or parking at its base. Coy said fencing is erected around the base of large trees at new construction areas to keep people and vehicles away.

“It compacts the soil, so the root system, primarily in the top 18 inches, is weakened,” he said. “Especially when the wind comes with heavy rain or soil saturation, that bond is weak, and the tree acts like a giant sail, and it just tips over.”

He pointed to a tall, dead, vine-covered snag across one of the ponds at Mohawk.

“See that big, dead tree? It’s still standing because there’s no foliage — no sail,” he said.

In addition to inventorying downed and broken trees and branches, trees with more than a 30-degree angle of lean are marked for removal because they will eventually fail, he said. Crews also are marking “hangars,” branches more than 2 inches in diameter that have broken but are still hanging overhead.



