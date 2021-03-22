Upgrade to U.S. weather forecasting model means better predictions, further out, experts say

"We've doubled the vertical resolution, added more layers. What happens there … is how ... that impacts the surface. This is very important for a global model," he said.

Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, said the new model will help depict winds in the upper atmosphere, and with improved resolution, will allow forecasters to better anticipate thunderstorm structure and intensity.

He also said the new model will help forecasters pinpoint the exact location of cold and warm weather fronts.

"These are critical for SPC forecasters," he said.

"If the front is inaccurately placed, you're not going to get the right location of where storms might form."

The SPC issues severe weather outlooks, and tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for the entire country.

Bunting said while the upgrade won't solve uncertainties in forecasts, it can improve them.