Upgrade to U.S. weather forecasting model means better predictions, further out, experts say

A major upgrade to the weather forecasting model in the U.S. will mean better predictions with longer lead times for both daily forecasts and extreme events such as hurricanes, heavy rainfall and snowstorms, experts said Monday.
"We are adding more horsepower to that (forecasting) engine," said Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service, during a national conference call with reporters.
The upgrade officially went into effect Monday, though it has been in use in parallel with the previous model by forecasters for at least a year.
"We're adding more horsepower to the entire car," Uccellini said.
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, upgraded its Global Forecast System to nearly double the levels of vertical upper-atmosphere measurements, and increase the amount of atmospheric data from aircraft and satellites.
That is important, experts said, because conditions in the upper atmosphere eventually affect weather patterns at the surface.
The new model will also allow for longer lead times and more accurate forecasts based on initial conditions.
For example, it has shown up to a 20% improvement in hurricane tracking forecasts and about a 36-hour lead time of where tropical systems will form, said Vijay Tallapragada, chief of the modeling and data assimilation branch of NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center.
"We've doubled the vertical resolution, added more layers. What happens there … is how ... that impacts the surface. This is very important for a global model," he said.
Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, said the new model will help depict winds in the upper atmosphere, and with improved resolution, will allow forecasters to better anticipate thunderstorm structure and intensity.
He also said the new model will help forecasters pinpoint the exact location of cold and warm weather fronts.
"These are critical for SPC forecasters," he said.
"If the front is inaccurately placed, you're not going to get the right location of where storms might form."
The SPC issues severe weather outlooks, and tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for the entire country.
Bunting said while the upgrade won't solve uncertainties in forecasts, it can improve them.
"This is a big upgrade," he said. "It doesn't stop here. This is an ongoing process. You have to look at not only the modeling skills but the biases (of the model). The key is let’s keep pushing toward the best understanding we can as meteorologists."
"I think this is a really cool day for the weather service," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"This is another tool in trying to improve forecasting," he said.
"Doubling the number of (atmospheric) layers in a model takes a lot of computing power and a lot of work. This is a big deal," Piltz said.
Uccellini, asked whether the new model is better suited for improvements in daily forecasts or extreme events, said, "It's not an either or. It's an and. You've got to get both right."
He said additional computing power needed for the model will be about $50 million per year.
“This substantial upgrade to the GFS, along with ongoing upgrades to our supercomputing capacity, demonstrates our commitment to advancing weather forecasting to fulfill our mission of protecting life and property,” Uccellini said.
“Today’s upgrade also establishes a strong foundation for further planned enhancements that will allow for the assimilation of even more data into the model.”
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
