Update: Woman killed while driving ATV near parade route in north Tulsa, police say

A woman was killed while driving an off-road vehicle near the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade route shortly before it started north of downtown, according to Tulsa police.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Latimer and Main streets, not far from the start of Monday's parade, which began at 10 a.m. A westbound SUV reportedly crossed the intersection in the path of a woman driving an all-terrain vehicle with her husband as a passenger, Sgt. C.J. Jackson said Monday afternoon.

The husband and wife were both taken to hospitals; she was later pronounced dead, while police said her husband remains in grave condition.

Neither ATV rider was wearing a helmet, according to officers, who said speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision. The SUV driver, who was not injured, reportedly remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time and it is unknown what, if any, charges will be filed," a Police Department news release states.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released; police said they have yet to notify family.