Update: Woman killed while driving ATV near parade route in north Tulsa, police say

A woman was killed while driving an off-road vehicle near the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade route shortly before it started north of downtown, according to Tulsa police.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Latimer and Main streets, not far from the start of Monday's parade, which began at 10 a.m. A westbound SUV reportedly crossed the intersection in the path of a woman driving an all-terrain vehicle with her husband as a passenger, Sgt. C.J. Jackson said Monday afternoon.
The husband and wife were both taken to hospitals; she was later pronounced dead, while police said her husband remains in grave condition.
Neither ATV rider was wearing a helmet, according to officers, who said speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision. The SUV driver, who was not injured, reportedly remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.
"The investigation is ongoing at this time and it is unknown what, if any, charges will be filed," a Police Department news release states.
The name of the woman who was killed has not been released; police said they have yet to notify family.
Jackson said that two hours before the fatal crash, a Tulsa police officer patrolling on Yale Avenue had stopped the driver of the ATV, at that time the husband. The couple told the officer they were en route to the parade, but the man was issued a citation for operating the vehicle illegally on a public street. According to Jackson, the officer advised the couple the vehicle would have to be towed in a trailer to get to the parade legally.
It is unclear whether the vehicle was an official entrant for the parade, which included floats traveling down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard north of downtown Tulsa.