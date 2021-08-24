Update: Woman killed when SUV hits power pole; 31st Street reopened near I-44 and BA Expressway

An 18-year-old woman was killed when an SUV crashed into a utility pole in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaylesha Houston was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and another person was driving a red Dodge Charger east on 31st Street near Joplin Avenue at speeds of around 70 mph about 3:30 p.m. when Houston tried to change lanes and her Tahoe spun out of control, hitting the utility pole, Tulsa Police Sgt. Will Dalsing said.

He said Houston’s vehicle and the Charger were driving close together, and the Charger was either chasing or following Houston’s vehicle at the high speeds when the collision occurred.

The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

Houston was the only occupant of the Tahoe, Dalsing said.

Dalsing said “it was clear” the driver of the Charger knew Houston, but police let that person go while they investigated the collision.

Police closed 31st Street west of

Sheridan Road, just northwest of the Interstate 44/Broken Arrow Expressway interchange, for about three hours while the wreckage was removed.