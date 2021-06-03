Update: Woman killed in head-on collision near 21st and Memorial identified; two others remain hospitalized

Update: The victim of this crash has been identified as Linda Dalley, according to police. Her age was unavailable.

The other persons involved in this crash remained hospitalized and unidentified Friday.

A woman died likely immediately in a violent head-on collision in east Tulsa on Wednesday, police said, and the man they say lost control of the vehicle that crashed into her at about 90 mph on a city street is expected to be OK.

From the wreckage left behind, one would think no one could have survived.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Tulsa Police Traffic Sgt. Brian Collum said. “I’ve never seen an engine thrown that far.”

The sound of the impact about 11:30 a.m. wrenched nearby residents from their homes and drew a small crowd to the front of a tire shop along 21st Street just west of Memorial Drive.

Car parts created a debris field scattered throughout the road’s four lanes, including the engine of the speeding car, which sat about four car-lengths from where its auto body came to rest.

“I don’t know that she could have reacted at those speeds,” Collum said of the deceased driver.