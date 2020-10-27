Update: Winter weather advisory in place through 7 p.m. with second round of freezing rain

Areas along a line from Oilton in Creek County to Lenapah in Nowata County were identified as having “mixed wintry precipitation” throughout Monday evening. Roads in Osage and Pawnee counties were singled out for the possibility of “significant icing” as the weather system passes through the region, and driving conditions were expected to worsen Monday night as bridges and overpasses became slick.

“The freezing line will continue to spread to east and southeast through (Monday night) and is generally expected to be near a Jay to Okfuskee line in northeast Oklahoma by sunrise Tuesday,” a weather update from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa states.

Tulsa’s earliest measurable recorded seasonal snowfall was 0.3 inches on Oct. 30, 1993, according to NWS data.

Forecasters said Monday that the most significant ice accumulation would likely be in Osage and Pawnee counties, projecting that the area could see “upwards of one-quarter to four-tenths of an inch of ice” by Tuesday.

Other parts of northeastern Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service, could see accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch and experience sporadic power outages.